The Department of Agriculture this week announced over $213,000 in funding to support schools in 12 fiscally constrained Florida counties, including Franklin County

The Department of Agriculture this week announced over $213,000 in funding to support schools in 12 fiscally constrained Florida counties.
The funding comes from proceeds from operating Florida’s state forests, including the sale of timber and recreation fees from millions of annual visitors.
The Franklin County School District will receive over 14 thousand dollars from the Department.
Wakulla county schools will receive nearly 28 thousand dollars, and Liberty County Schools about 1,300 dollars.
During fiscal year 2022-2023, the Department of Agriculture collected over 7.5 million dollars from the operation of state forests, including 4.1 million from the sale of timber and $2.4 million in recreation fees from over 18 million visitors.
The Department provides 15 percent of the gross receipts from a state forest to counties deemed fiscally constrained in proportion to the acreage located in each county.
The funding comes from proceeds from operating Florida’s state forests, including the sale of timber and recreation fees from millions of annual visitors.
The Franklin County School District will receive over 14 thousand dollars from the Department.
Wakulla county schools will receive nearly 28 thousand dollars, and Liberty County Schools about 1,300 dollars.
During fiscal year 2022-2023, the Department of Agriculture collected over 7.5 million dollars from the operation of state forests, including 4.1 million from the sale of timber and $2.4 million in recreation fees from over 18 million visitors.
The Department provides 15 percent of the gross receipts from a state forest to counties deemed fiscally constrained in proportion to the acreage located in each county.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment