You might see some
smoke coming from little St. George Island today, but don't worry, it’s a
controlled burn.
The Apalachicola
National Estuarine Research Reserve will conduct a prescribe burn on Little St
George Island today.
They are only
burning about 5 acres around the historic Marshall House.
The Marshall House was built in the early 1940’s by
Herbert Marshall – it’s one of the earliest cracker style homesteads in
Franklin County.
It was privately owned and used by the Marshall
family until 1976 and was purchased by the state of Florida in 1977.
It’s
now used to house researchers and school groups visiting Little St. George
Island.
The prescribed burn
will be performed by trained, qualified professionals and will significantly
reduce the wildfire risk to structures on Little St. George Island in the
future.
