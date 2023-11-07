Tuesday, November 7, 2023

You might see some smoke coming from little St. George Island today, but don't worry, it’s a controlled burn

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will conduct a prescribe burn on Little St George Island today.

 

They are only burning about 5 acres around the historic Marshall House.

 

The Marshall House was built in the early 1940’s by Herbert Marshall – it’s one of the earliest cracker style homesteads in Franklin County.

 

It was privately owned and used by the Marshall family until 1976 and was purchased by the state of Florida in 1977.

 

It’s now used to house researchers and school groups visiting Little St. George Island.

 

The prescribed burn will be performed by trained, qualified professionals and will significantly reduce the wildfire risk to structures on Little St. George Island in the future. 

 




