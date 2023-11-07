As
you are driving along Highway 98 past the Franklin County School, you might
notice some new breakwaters in the bay just off the side of the Highway.
That
is part of the ongoing Franklin-98 Living Shoreline
project.
The
living shoreline project is designed to help protect the shoreline between
Eastpoint and Carrabelle using rock and shell breakwaters along with natural
vegetation.
It
is considered a natural alternative to hardened shorelines like seawalls which
have a tendency to simply push the erosion to the ends of the seawall.
The
stretch of coastline between Eastpoint and Carrabelle Beach suffers severe
erosion during strong storms and hurricanes – usually damaging Highway 98 and
impacting transportation between the towns.
The
breakwater created in this project is designed to break up the energy from a
storm before it can damage the road and shoreline.
The
work is being done by North Florida Construction, who loads the limestone
materials onto a barge in Eastpoint and transports them to the project site for
deployment.
This
allows for the materials to be efficiently placed without disturbing submerged
aquatic vegetation or damaging uplands with tracked vehicles.
The
minimized amount of construction equipment along the shoulder and right of way also
reduces
traffic
congestion along the project area.
Once
the low-profile reefs are constructed, a marsh will be constructed behind them.
The
marsh will primarily be comprised of Spartina grass.
The
project initially was expected to extend nearly 12 miles from the Eastpoint
breakwater to Carrabelle Beach but has been cut back to the shoreline between
Eastpoint and just east of the Franklin County School, at Yents Bayou.
