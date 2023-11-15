Businesses in Florida
will save millions of dollars on Workers compensation insurance under cuts
approved by the National Council on Compensation Insurance.
The council has
approved a 15.1 percent decrease in proposed workers’ compensation rates
beginning January the 1st.
This applies to both
new and renewal workers’ compensation insurance policies
The Florida Office of
Insurance Regulation approved the cuts this week.
This is the 7th
consecutive year of lower worker compensation rates in Florida.
Safer workplaces,
innovative techniques, and improved risk management practices have resulted in
the continued decline in workers compensation claims, ultimately benefitting
Florida businesses.
No comments:
Post a Comment