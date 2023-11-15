Franklin County is now looking for a volunteer who would like to serve as an alternate on the Apalachicola Airport Operations Economic Development Board.
The board was created earlier this year to provide recommendations and advice on contracts and work programs at the airport.
It also works toward getting grant money for the airport and to stimulate economic development at the site.
The county would like members with aviation knowledge on the board, as well as business-oriented people who can help drive economic development and bring more businesses to the airport and the vacant properties around it.
More information about applying for board membership is available on the county website at www.franklincountyflorida.com
The deadline to apply is December the 1st.
