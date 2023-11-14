County Commissioners are beginning to work on a list of projects they would like to send to the legislature to hopefully be funded in next year’s state budget.
The county’s top priorities are money to resurface the multi-use path on St. George Island.
The bike path was first constructed in the early 1990’s and is in need of restoration.
Franklin County has already received state money to restore and upgrade about a half mile of the busiest and most congested portion of the path, from 3rd Street East to 3rd Street West.
Now they would like money to extend the renovations from 12th street east to 12th street west.
The second priority is money to provide bear-resistant garbage cans for homes around the county.
The county is still figuring out how many cans they will need to get and what the cost will be, but feel the bear resistant cans are necessary to lower the number of black bears wandering into neighborhoods.
The third request will be for 600 thousand dollars to help build a new EMS station in Lanark Village.
The proposed site of the permanent EMS station, which will replace the leased location in Carrabelle, will be located to the West of the existing Lanark/St. James Volunteer Fire Department on Oak Street.
The project will include construction of approximately 1800 square feet of fully functional staging and staffing space for EMTs and paramedics and an attached garage area for oxygen tank storage/refill and ambulance parking.
The list of appropriation request needs to be complete before next month so it can be ready before the state legislature meets beginning on January the 9th.
