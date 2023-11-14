Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to consider a move to strengthen Franklin county’s height restriction on buildings in the county.
Currently buildings in Franklin County cannot be taller than 47 feet which has helped protect the county from some of the massive condominiums that are seen in many other coastal areas.
There are a few exceptions to the rule, including cell towers, water towers and church steeples.
Apalachicola resident Bobby Miller spoke on the issue before the county commission last week, and he asked that the board hold a public hearing strengthening the current height restriction by making it harder for commissioners to change it.
He would like the county commission to add to the existing rule that it would take a vote of at least 4 of the 5 county commissioners before an exception to the height restriction could be allowed.
This is similar to rule changes already approved by the city of Apalachicola.
The board did agree to move forward on the request, and have agreed to schedule a public hearing on the proposed rule change.
