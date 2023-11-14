November is Florida
Paddlesports Month and you can celebrate by paddling a few of the more than
4,000 miles of designated paddling trails throughout the state.
Annually, an
estimated 13.5 million residents and visitors enjoy paddlesports in Florida.
Florida is home
to 67 state designated paddling trails, coordinated by the Florida
Park Service's Office of Greenways and Trails including the Apalachicola
Paddling Trail System.
The Apalachicola
Paddling Trail System has been designated by the Secretary of the Interior as a
National Recreation Trail.
The system of
paddling trails was developed by the Florida fish and Wildlife Commission’s
Office of Recreation Services.
It features
approximately 100 miles of scenic waterways accessible to boaters, canoeists
and kayakers with all levels of experience.
The shortest trails
are 2 miles long, while others are 4 to 16 miles and offer half- or full-day
paddling trips.
To can get a free
copy of the Apalachicola Paddling Trail System map on-line at MyFWC.com.
https://myfwc.com/recreation/lead/apalachicola-river/paddling/
No comments:
Post a Comment