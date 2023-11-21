Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: ARWEA LOW WATER CROSSING
Location Id: 442407
Location Name: FWC APALACHICOLA RIVER WEA
County: Franklin
Application Number: 442407-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: FWC APALACHICOLA RIVER WEA
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: ST. JOE BAY SEDIMENT SAMPLING
Location Id: 442370
Location Name: ST. JOSEPH BAY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 442370-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: ST. JOSEPH BAY
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: 1ST AND CHILI ST PARKING
Location Id: 442367
Location Name: 1st and Chili St Parking
County: Franklin
Application Number: 442367-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 1st and Chili St Parking
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: BROOKS DOCK
Location Id: 442408
Location Name: 173 KAL LANE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 442408-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 173 KAL LANE
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
