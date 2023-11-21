Franklin County is moving forward on a project to repair 2 sections of the old seawall along the east side of the St. George Island boat ramp access road.
About 90 feet of the seawall was damaged during Hurricane Idalia, resulting in the asphalt road behind it being undermined.
That section of the road is now closed because it is unsafe.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently reviewing the damage and once they agree to fund the repairs, the county can start replacing the collapsed seawall section and road.
The county is also looking at the north seawall area which is 60 years old and is likely just a few storms away from collapse.
The county would like to stabilize and fortify that area before it collapses.
Until then, however, they will place signs that read ‘hazardous area, keep out’ to discourage public access to the area below the pier until a mitigation project can be completed.
