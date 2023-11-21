The Army corps of Engineers will be returning to Eastpoint soon to complete the dredging of the Eastpoint Channel.
Last week, Franklin County Commissioners gave the Corps permission to use county property of Patton Drive in Eastpoint to stage the dredging equipment.
The Corps intends to be on-site beginning this week and continuing through February the 15th to correct the areas of concern in the Eastpoint Channel.
The dredging of the Eastpoint Channel was actually done earlier this year, but commissioners were not pleased with the result.
After the work was complete and the subcontractor had moved to another job, commissioners discovered that the dredging was not done evenly and there were high spots in the channel that continued to make the channel unusable by larger boats.
Commissioners complained about the work, and were able to bring the Corps back to town to hopefully finish the job correctly.
