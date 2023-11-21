Franklin County has been awarded 1.6 million dollars to widen and resurface a portion of County Road 67.
Th funding is coming from the Florida Department of Transportation.
The proposed work will extend about 1.8 miles from State Forest Road 166 to forest road 172 – it is phase 3 of a 4-phase project to upgrade all of County Highway 67 to the Liberty County line.
The work includes widening and resurfacing the existing lanes to 12 feet, the addition of 5’ paved shoulders, as well as shoulder stabilization and culvert extensions.
In addition, signage and pavement markings will be upgraded or replaced.
