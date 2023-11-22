Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
YOUnique Insurance Ribbon Cutting
What a fantastic crew at the Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for YOUnique Insurance Brokers!! Be sure to stop by and see them at 2698 Crawfordville Hwy!
The Grahams of Crawfordville, Florida, are excited to announce the opening of their insurance business, YOUnique Insurance Brokers, LLC. Through their business partners and healthcare carriers, they offer savings on healthcare, life, and dental insurance. Also, they have job and career opportunities for anyone wanting to be YOUnique. They are operating in 15 states and growing. Their office hours are from 9:30 am – 6:30 pm, Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, they are open from 9:30 am – 1:00 pm. However, appointments outside of normal office hours are available and may be scheduled by calling 850-745-8866 or by visiting their website: www.AffordableInsuranceForALl.org
2023 Business Excellence Award Winners
We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 2023 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce 19th Annual Business Excellence Awards sponsored by Ameris Bank. These businesses have demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and service in our community and have truly excelled in their respective categories and are well deserving of this recognition! Congratulations to the esteemed winners and all of our nominees!
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
An article about your business or organization
A job listing for your business
An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com *Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
2023 Ed2go Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
