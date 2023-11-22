Happy Thanksgiving! Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The Sand Dollar Cafe 's 8th annual Thanksgiving Day Lunch will be served 11am-2pm ET.
First come, first serve basis as always. No reservations are necessary.
They will be accepting call ahead pre-order pickups until Friday 11/17. NO orders will be taken after that time. Pre-order pickups will have to be grabbed in person between 10a-10-30a ET on Thanksgiving morning.
Sneak peek at this year's offerings:
Thanksgiving Plate $18
(1 entrée, 2 sides, bread & beverage
Veggie Plate
(3 sides $12, 4 sides $16)
(+ bread & beverage)
Entrées: $9 each
*Oven Roasted Turkey Breast & Homemade Cranberry Chutney (GF)
*Pork Tenderloin w/ Bacon Gravy (GF)
*Slow Cooked Pot Roast w/ Potatoes, Carrots & Onions (GF)
*Braised Leg of Lamb w/ Red Wine Reduction (GF)
*Herb Roasted Bone-In Chicken Breast (GF, Keto)
*Charleston-Style Shrimp & Grits (GF)
*Homemade Classic Meatloaf w/ Tomato Chutney (GF)
Sides: $4 each
*Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes (GF,VT)
*Sweet Potato Soufflé (GF,VT)
*Cornbread Dressing
*Baby Lima Beans w/ Okra (GF, VT)
*Green Bean Casserole w/ Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce
*Corn Pudding Casserole (VT)
*Oven Roasted Root Vegetables (GF,VT)
*4-Cheese Mac & Cheese w/ Applewood Smoked Bacon
**Dessert Sold Separately**
*Double Fudge Brownies $3.50 each
**(VT) denotes Vegetarian & (GF) denotes Gluten-Free**
You do not want to miss this feast!
Sand Dollar Cafe
301 Monument Ave., Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 227-4865
https://sanddollarcafepsj.com
