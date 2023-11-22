Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Happy Thanksgiving! Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The Sand Dollar Cafe 's 8th annual Thanksgiving Day Lunch will be served 11am-2pm ET.


﻿First come, first serve basis as always. No reservations are necessary.

 

They will be accepting call ahead pre-order pickups until Friday 11/17. NO orders will be taken after that time. Pre-order pickups will have to be grabbed in person between 10a-10-30a ET on Thanksgiving morning.

 

Sneak peek at this year's offerings:

 

Thanksgiving Plate $18                                      

(1 entrée, 2 sides, bread & beverage

 

Veggie Plate

(3 sides $12, 4 sides $16)

(+ bread & beverage)             

 

Entrées: $9 each

*Oven Roasted Turkey Breast & Homemade Cranberry Chutney (GF)

*Pork Tenderloin w/ Bacon Gravy (GF)

*Slow Cooked Pot Roast w/ Potatoes, Carrots & Onions (GF)

*Braised Leg of Lamb w/ Red Wine Reduction (GF)

*Herb Roasted Bone-In Chicken Breast (GF, Keto)

*Charleston-Style Shrimp & Grits (GF)

*Homemade Classic Meatloaf w/ Tomato Chutney (GF)

 

Sides: $4 each

*Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes (GF,VT)

*Sweet Potato Soufflé (GF,VT)

*Cornbread Dressing

*Baby Lima Beans w/ Okra (GF, VT)

*Green Bean Casserole w/ Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce

*Corn Pudding Casserole (VT)

*Oven Roasted Root Vegetables (GF,VT)

*4-Cheese Mac & Cheese w/ Applewood Smoked Bacon

**Dessert Sold Separately**

*Double Fudge Brownies $3.50 each

                      

**(VT) denotes Vegetarian & (GF) denotes Gluten-Free**

 

You do not want to miss this feast!

 

Sand Dollar Cafe

301 Monument Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-4865

https://sanddollarcafepsj.com

Duren's Piggly Wiggly is your local grocery story offering an incredible variety of items including a broad selection of specialty foods, gluten-free products, organic products, fresh local seafood, a Soup-Salad-Olive bar, a Deli, Hearty Hot Meals, and the Best Fried Chicken on The Forgotten Coast!

 

Thanksgiving Day Hours 6am-2pm


Duren's Piggly Wiggly

125 W Hwy 98, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 229-8398

www.durenspigglywiggly.com

 

- Store Hours: 6am - 10pm ET daily

- Deli Hours: 6am - 7pm Mon- Sat (ET), 7am - 8pm Sunday

- Seafood Dept Hours: 7am - 7pm ET Daily

- Soup/Salad Bar Hours: 9am - 7pm ET Daily﻿

Wewa Outdoors & Pawn LLC offers a great selection of outdoor supplies as well as Firearms, Ammo, Feed, Seed, Fertilizer, Fishing Tackle, Camo clothing, all sorts of hunting supplies, a beautiful collection of plants and so much more!

They will be CLOSED Nov. 23rd for Thanksgiving and will be back OPEN Friday Nov. 24th 8-5 pm CT and Saturday Nov. 25th 7:30-1 pm CT

 

Wewa Outdoors & Pawn LLC

1207 S Hwy 71, Wewahitchka, FL

(850) 639-3202

wewaoutdoors@gmail.com

www.theshootingstore.com

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


