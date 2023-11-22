Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to purchase a mobile command center for the Franklin County emergency management Office.
The command center is a 37-foot long 2019 Prowler travel trailer that can be used if the emergency management office ever needs to go on the road.
It can also be used as a command center for search and rescue and other emergency operations, providing amenities for emergency responders like a bathroom and an outdoor kitchen.
Emergency management director Jennifer Daniels said the trailer would need minimal renovations.
The Gulf County Emergency Management logos will have to be replaced with Franklin Counties.
A bedroom area in the front will also be renovated for radio equipment and desks and an existing table could be extended for conferences.
The mobile center even comes with some aftermarket additions including a generator, a leveling and stabilizer system, and a weight distribution hitch.
And the county will get it for only 15 thousand dollars.
The purchase was not budgeted, but commissioners say they have the money.
