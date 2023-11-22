Holiday weekend Events in Franklin County

November Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse
Monday 27th 5:30-7:30pm
The November Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola bay under the evening sky.
The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will be from 5:30 – 7:30. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 5:00 p.m. to begin selling tickets.
