Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Holiday weekend Events in Franklin County

Weekend Events

Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration

Friday November 24th



Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Presents the Apalachicola Downtown Christmas Celebration. The historic town of Apalachicola lights up the Day after Thanksgiving from 3- 8pm. The streets will be lined with luminaries and filled with holiday spirit. Merchants will be open late and the sounds of Christmas music will echo through the streets filling the evening with the Holiday spirit.  Santa will arrive Via shrimp boat at 4:00 p.m. at Riverfront Park on Water Street. He will be at the park to hear all the children’s Christmas wishes. The Staff of The Chamber of Commerce will be giving out Hotdogs for all the children who come to visit Santa.

Join us for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration!




Shop Local Saturday

Saturday, November 25th


Support our local shops, restaurants, boutiques and more on Shop Local Saturday in downtown Apalachicola!


November Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse


Monday 27th 5:30-7:30pm

﻿

The November Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico and the Apalachicola bay under the evening sky.

The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will be from 5:30 – 7:30. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 5:00 p.m. to begin selling tickets.




Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419

Facebook  


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment