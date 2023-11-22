Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday spent some time remembering and sharing stories about commissioner Noah Lockley, Jr., who passed last week at his home in Apalachicola.
He was 72 years old.
Commissioner Lockley represented District 3 which includes portions of Apalachicola.
Lockley had served on the county commission since 2004.
Before that, he was a seafood worker, plumber, and carpenter and as commissioner was a strong supporter of the seafood industry.
He was also a strong supporter of Weems Memorial Hospital and of promoting business in Franklin County.
Commission chairman Ricky Jones said the commissioner Noah Lockley will be missed and will never be replaced.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Noah Lockley this Saturday, November 25th at 11 AM.
It will be held at the Matchbox, the former Apalachicola High School gym, at 192 14th street in Apalachicola.
