If you have children who would like to write a letter to Santa Claus, the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce can help.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce and participating businesses have postcards to Santa available.
Once your child has filled in his or her Christmas wish list, the postcards can be dropped off in Santa’s mailbox in front of the Chamber office at 17 Avenue E.
And best of all, each child that sends a postcard to Santa will receive a personal letter back.
