If you are traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday – remember a few million other Floridians could be traveling too so please drive carefully.
Last year, during the five-day Thanksgiving period, there were nearly 4500 crashes on Florida roads.
The most crashes occurred on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day, while the fewest number of crashes occurred on Thanksgiving Day during that period.
On Thanksgiving week in 2022, over 28% of fatal crashes had one or more people involved impaired by drugs, alcohol, or both.
And be sure to keep your eyes open for pedestrians.
Between 2019 and 2022, there were 148 non-motorist fatalities over the Thanksgiving Holidays.
During the Thanksgiving Holiday season, pedestrians and other non-motorists were over 23 times more likely to die if involved in a car crash when compared to people inside a motor vehicle.
The Highway patrol says their officers will be out in force during the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.
Remember to buckle up and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
The Highway patrol is also asking for help from the public in keeping the weekend as safe as possible.
Motorists can report impaired, aggressive, or dangerous drivers by calling *FHP (*347) from your cell phone.
