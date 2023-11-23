Thursday, November 23, 2023

Red Snapper fishermen will get a final chance to target their favorite fish this weekend.

 

This weekend will be the last weekend of the fall red snapper season.

 

Fishing will be allowed Friday through Sunday – and then red snapper will be off-limits until next Summer.

 

This season applies to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.

 

Don’t forget that anglers fishing from private vessels must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.

 

You can do that for free on-line at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com

 




