Red Snapper
fishermen will get a final chance to target their favorite fish this weekend.
This weekend
will be the last weekend of the fall red snapper season.
Fishing will
be allowed Friday through Sunday – and then red snapper will be off-limits
until next Summer.
This
season applies to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and
federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish
permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
Don’t
forget that anglers fishing from private vessels must get the Gulf Reef
Fish Angler designation on their license.
You
can do that for free on-line at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
