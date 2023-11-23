Franklin County commissioners have given their approval to a request to open a car rental service at the Apalachicola airport.
The request was made by Centric Aviation, which is the fixed base operator at the airport.
Tara Blauth, who represents Centric, said the car rental service would charge a concession fee which would be paid to the county.
They proposed 3 percent, but the county decided on a 10 percent fee.
The fee represents an average of what car rental companies charge at airports around Florida.
Commission chairman Ricky Jones said a car rental service has been needed locally for a long time, as many visitors to the county travel to Tallahassee or Panama City to rent a vehicle.
The cars would be available to the general public, so it wouldn’t only be visitors who would see a benefit from the service.
Initially there will be 5 vehicles to choose from ranging from small compacts to full-sized SUVs.
