Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to
set up a workshop to discuss a proposed Planned Unit Development on St. George
Island called “The Landings at St. George.”
The proposed development would be located on the bayside across from Harry A’s on about
26 acres property that’s is zoned C-3 Commercial Recreational and partially
zoned R-1 Single Family Residential,
The
plan includes a 10-slip marina, a hotel with 100 units consisting of 500 to 800
square foot bungalows and 20 single family homes.
It
would be one of the larger developments to come before the Franklin County Commission
in many years and one that many St. George Island residents will want to
comment on.
The
developers have asked that the county hold a workshop on the proposal so that people
can learn more about it.
The
workshop will be held on January the 16th at 5 PM.
No comments:
Post a Comment