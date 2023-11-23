Thursday, November 23, 2023

Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to set up a workshop to discuss a proposed Planned Unit Development on St. George Island called “The Landings at St. George.”

The proposed development would be located on the bayside across from Harry A’s on about 26 acres property that’s is zoned C-3 Commercial Recreational and partially zoned R-1 Single Family Residential,

 

The plan includes a 10-slip marina, a hotel with 100 units consisting of 500 to 800 square foot bungalows and 20 single family homes.

 

It would be one of the larger developments to come before the Franklin County Commission in many years and one that many St. George Island residents will want to comment on.

 

The developers have asked that the county hold a workshop on the proposal so that people can learn more about it.

 

The workshop will be held on January the 16th at 5 PM.

 



