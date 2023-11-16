Franklin County Commissioner Noah Lockley, Jr., passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday at his home in Apalachicola.
He was 72 years old.
Commissioner Lockley represented District 3 which includes portions of Apalachicola.
Lockley had served on the county commission since 2004.
Before that, he was a seafood worker, plumber, and carpenter and as commissioner was a strong supporter of the seafood industry.
He was also a strong supporter of Weems Memorial Hospital and of promoting business in Franklin County.
His current term on the county commission ends next year, it remains to be seen if the Governor’s office names someone to fill his seat until next year’s election.
Lockley is survived by his wife, 2 sons and 2 daughters and 13 grandchildren.
Franklin County is asking people honor his memory by flying your flags at half-mast from November 16th, which is the 19th anniversary of commissioner Lockley being elected to the county commission, until sunset on Tuesday, November 21st.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment