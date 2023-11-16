Thursday, November 16, 2023

The Florida Attorney's General office has released the 2023 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide

The Florida Attorney's General office has released the 2023 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.

 

The guide was created to help protect holiday shoppers from online scams, recalled products, charity fraud and more.


The 2023 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide includes a list of items recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

 

The guide also features tips for online and in-person shopping, as well as tips to avoid charity scams.

 

The full 2023 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide is available on-line at myfloridalegal.com.


https://www.myfloridalegal.com/sites/default/files/2023consumerprotectionholidayguidev3.pdf




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment