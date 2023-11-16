Thursday, November 16, 2023

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—November 16th

Highlights

NOAA Releases National Report on U.S. Large Whale Entanglements Confirmed in 2021

1-North-Atlantic-right-whale-3560-and-calf-off-Cumberland-Island-Dec.-2-Georgia-DNR-Taken-under-NOAA-permit-20556

Our Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program released a National Report on Large Whale Entanglements Confirmed in the United States in 2021. The program and our partners in the Large Whale Entanglement Response Network track and document as many of these entanglement incidents as possible so that scientists and managers can use the data to determine the impact of entanglement on individual whales and populations.

NOAA Fisheries Announces Comprehensive Review of Its Seafood Import Monitoring Program to Strengthen Its Impact and Effectiveness

shutterstock-seafood-display-in-market-750x500

NOAA Fisheries will withdraw its proposed rule to expand the Seafood Import Monitoring Program. We will conduct a broad program review to enhance and strengthen its overall impact and effectiveness. The program will continue regular operation during the evaluation, and the list of priority species subject to program requirements will remain unchanged.

Collective Action to Combat IUU Fishing: U.S. Agencies Launch Assessments in Panama, Vietnam, and Senegal

Illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing threatens the health of our oceans and the well-being of people who depend on the world's fisheries. Federal agencies of the U.S. Interagency Working Group on IUU Fishing collaborate to effectively combat it.

fishingboat1

National Fish Habitat Partnership’s 2023 Waters to Watch Projects Feature Coastal Habitats

Camp Creek tagging

The National Fish Habitat Partnership is a science-based, state-led initiative to protect, restore, and enhance aquatic ecosystems across the United States. NOAA has played a key role in this unique partnership since its establishment. Each year, the partnership hosts the Waters to Watch campaign to increase the visibility of some of its best on-the-ground projects. This year, five of the 10 projects are in coastal, estuarine, and marine habitats, where NOAA works.

New Study Furthers Understanding of Atlantic Bluefin Tuna Genome

NOAA Fisheries scientists were part of an international team of researchers that have added to growing evidence that Atlantic bluefin tuna populations are more interconnected than previously understood. The study used advanced genetic analyses to further our understanding of the Atlantic bluefin tuna genome and found connections among individuals from the three known spawning grounds.

Fun Facts About Atlantic Tunas

Tunas. Credit: iStock

In celebration of our Atlantic Tunas Art Contest, we wanted to share some interesting facts and hopefully inspire this year’s young artists. How much do you know about Atlantic tunas? Some of these facts might be surprising!

Alaska

Recent Sightings of Highly Endangered Eastern North Pacific Right Whales Raise Hope for Recovery

eastern North Pacific right whale

Scientists from NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center spotted four critically endangered eastern North Pacific right whales in the Gulf of Alaska. These are the first sightings in this area since 2021. There are fewer than 50 of these animals left, so every sighting helps us better understand this population and inform management decisions to support its recovery.

Southeast

Party Balloon Leads to Whale Death

Gervais' beaked whale dead

A mylar balloon caused the death of a Gervais’ beaked whale calf that stranded off the coast of North Carolina. Beachgoers reported seeing a whale in shallow water when the young female washed up along Emerald Isle. Biologists with the North Carolina Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded and confirmed the whale’s death. The autopsy revealed a crumpled mylar balloon in the whale’s stomach, which had obstructed its ability to properly digest food, leading to starvation.

Upcoming Deadlines

November 17: Applications due for Transformational Habitat Restoration Grants

November 21: Applications due for 2024 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition

November 22: Letters of intent due for Fiscal Year 2024 Small Business Innovation Research Notice of Funding Opportunity 

November 30: Letters of intent due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

November 30: Submissions due for the ESA@50 Ocean Art Contest

December 15: Pre-proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

December 18: Public comments due for the 60-day request for information on Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska 

December 18: Public comments due for proposed federal management of salmon fishing in Cook Inlet

December 19: Applications due for Coastal Habitat Restoration Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities 

December 20: Applications due for Fiscal Year 2024 Small Business Innovation Research Notice of Funding Opportunity

January 1: Applications due for NOAA Gulf of Mexico Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

February 13: Applications due for NOAA’s Climate Ready Workforce Funding Opportunity

February 13: Applications due for NOAA Climate Resilience Regional Challenge Funding Opportunity

February 16: Applications due for Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training program

February 20: Applications due for NOAA New England Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

Upcoming Events

November 17: Listening session on the Seafood Import Monitoring Program review

November 28: Webinar for Educators—Designing Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences for Special Education Learners

December 4–8: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting 

December 5: Black Sea Bass: 2023 Research Track Peer Review Meeting

December 5–6: Caribbean Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 5–7: New England Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 7–12: North Pacific Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 11–14: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 12: Webinar on the application process for the 2024 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

December 12–13: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council December 2023 Meeting

December 14: Webinar for Educators: Performance Assessments and MWEEs in Elementary School

December 18: Webinar on the application process for the 2024 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

January 8: Workshop for Educators: Climate Resources for Supporting MWEEs

March 5–7: North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Risk Reduction Technology Workshop

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

