Some of this weekend's events in Franklin County

St. George Lighthouse Gift Shop 7th Annual Holiday Sip ‘N Shop
Sunday November 19th
The Cape St George Lighthouse Gift Shop will be hosting their 7th Annual Holiday Sip ‘N Shop from Noon-6:00pm. Everything will be on sale and featured items include:
– Several unique styles of jewelry
– Holiday cards, ornaments, and décor
– Toys, games, puzzles
– Fun socks and other stocking stuffers
– Nature, nautical and lighthouse themed décor
– A variety of crafts from local artists
Come by, enjoy light refreshments and beverages and “Shop Small” to get a jump start on your Christmas shopping.
The Cape St. George Lighthouse Gift Shop is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
The Gift Shop is part of the St. George Lighthouse Association, a non-profit organization. Monies earned are retained by the organization and used for Lighthouse expenses, operations, and programs.
For more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
