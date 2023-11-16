Thursday, November 16, 2023

Some of this weekend's events in Franklin County

Weekend Events

14th Annual Toy Run

Saturday November 18th



Benefits Franklins' Toy Project. Meet at Fathom's Steam Room in Carrabelle. Kickstands up at noon!



Jewelry Making Class with Mandi of Mandi Singer Designs

Saturday, November 18th


4pm-5pm


Jewelry Making Class with Mandi of Mandi Singer Designs

Class will be held at Belle’s Winery & Saloon

Book your spot online! : www.mandisingerdesigns.com 


Carrabelle Country Farmer’s Market

Saturday 18th 9-1pm

﻿

This market at the Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle features vendors from the community with perfect gifts and goodies. There is freshly roasted coffee, delicious baked goods including cinnamon rolls and artisan bread, gorgeous art and photography, handcrafted balms and soaps, fresh herbs, vegetable seeds, handmade goods, and craft items, produce, and exotic starter plants.

For more information, contact 850-697-2732 or carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.


St. George Lighthouse Gift Shop 7th Annual Holiday Sip ‘N Shop

Sunday November 19th


The Cape St George Lighthouse Gift Shop will be hosting their 7th Annual Holiday Sip ‘N Shop from Noon-6:00pm. Everything will be on sale and featured items include:

– Several unique styles of jewelry

– Holiday cards, ornaments, and décor

– Toys, games, puzzles

– Fun socks and other stocking stuffers

– Nature, nautical and lighthouse themed décor

– A variety of crafts from local artists

Come by, enjoy light refreshments and beverages and “Shop Small” to get a jump start on your Christmas shopping.

The Cape St. George Lighthouse Gift Shop is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.

The Gift Shop is part of the St. George Lighthouse Association, a non-profit organization. Monies earned are retained by the organization and used for Lighthouse expenses, operations, and programs.

For more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.




Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment