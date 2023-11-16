Thursday, November 16, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Legacy Brick Fundraiser


The link to the order form is below. 
Brick Order Form

After Hours at Barn's Spirits in Panacea.
A successful Business After Hours at Barn's Spirits!
Thank you to Niraj Patel and his family for their hospitality and their never-ending support of our community! Thank you to the Business After Hours committee for the dedication to providing this casual networking opportunity to our members and their guests.
✨ Be on the lookout for the location for our️ next chamber social. The date is set for December 14th! The committee has been planning a festive evening for our members and their guests to enjoy!

Chamber and Member Events

Special exhibit honoring Native American Servicemen

10/31-11/25

Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for YOUnique Insurance Broker, LLC 
11/16

19th Annual Business Excellence Awards
11/16
 

Kessler Construction: Meet The Builder & Home Tour
11/17


November Small Business Saturday
11/18

Kessler Construction: Meet The Builder & Home Tour
11/28

Ribbon Cutting for Harvey-Lentz Realty Group
11/30

River Clean Up
12/2

Christmas in Panacea
12/2

Ribbon Cutting for The Shack a Coffee Boutique
12/5

Ribbon Cutting for 30 Palms Event Venue
12/5

Ribbon Cutting for St. Marks Coastal Cove
12/07

Ribbon Cutting and Open House for Sweet Magnolia Inn
12/07

Rybak Realty's Adopt A Road Clean Up Day
12/9
SAVE THE DATE:   
Business After Hours
December 14, 2023
5:30 - 7:30 
Location: To be determined
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
Member Newsletter Requests



Local Career and Training Opportunities.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 
*Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
