Friday, November 24, 2023

Franklin County commissioners are seeking state funding for two projects through the Florida Department of Transportation Alternatives Program

Franklin County commissioners are seeking state funding for two projects through the Florida Department of Transportation Alternatives Program.

 

That program funds small-scale transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, and safe routes to school projects.

 

In previous years the program has provided funding for a new sidewalk along Otter Slide Road and Avenue A in Eastpoint which is expected to be complete in 2027.

 

This year the board is seeking funding for phase 4 of the Alligator Point multi-use path that would reach from the Alligator Point Marina to the S-Curve as well as and the design of a multi-use path along River Road in Carrabelle.

 

The priority is the Alligator Point project.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment