Franklin County commissioners are seeking state funding for
two projects through the Florida Department of Transportation Alternatives
Program.
That program funds small-scale transportation projects such
as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, and safe routes to
school projects.
In previous years the program has provided funding for a new
sidewalk along Otter Slide Road and Avenue A in Eastpoint which is expected to
be complete in 2027.
This year the board is
seeking funding for phase 4 of the Alligator Point multi-use path that would
reach from the Alligator Point Marina to the S-Curve as well as and the design
of a multi-use path along River Road in Carrabelle.
The priority is the Alligator Point project.
No comments:
Post a Comment