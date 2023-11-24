You
won’t need a license to go saltwater fishing this Saturday.
November
25th is a saltwater license-free fishing day in Florida.
That
means residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities
first hand without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing
license.
It
would be a great day to take a kid fishing or to take an out-of-town friend
fishing without having to buy a fishing license.
This
day is part of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and
Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers each year.
All
bag limits, seasons and size restrictions still apply.
