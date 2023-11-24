Friday, November 24, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Join us for Shop Gulf Saturday on November 25th. This will kick off our Shop Local campaign for the holidays.


Chamber members will be in City Commons with unique gifts and products from noon to 7 pm.


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to support the shops and businesses of Gulf County this holiday season.


Get out on November 25, and let's have the best Holiday season ever in Gulf County!

We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Every Saturday at 7am on Reid Avenue


Meet at Reid Avenue and First Street at 7am Saturday.


Thank you to this crew for taking extra care of our downtown!

Happy Birthday to us!

Hope you can join us for the 2 Year Anniversary Celebration at WindMark Beach Bruno's Pizza on Saturday, December 2nd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST! Enjoy $10 buffet, 40% off the entire menu, $5 draft beer, live music, giveaways and more!


Activities include:

-Live Music

-Pizza Eating Contest

-Kids Arts & Crafts

-Face Painting

-And more!

﻿

This event is FREE and open to the public. We can't wait to celebrate a great second year of business with our amazing customers!


Celebrate the holidays at the WindMark Beach community on Saturday, December 2nd with a FREE movie on the lawn! The beloved Holiday Movie “Home Alone” will be starting at 6 p.m. EST.


Join us for the tale of an eight-year-old troublemaker, mistakenly left home alone, who must defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas eve. Attendees are invited to bring low back chairs or blankets for a movie night under the stars.

﻿

WHERE: WindMark Beach Village Center, 101 Good Morning St, Port St Joe, FL 32456


Monday, December 4, 2023 - 8:30am

Join the Gulf County Chamber Executive Director for coffee on the first Monday of each month for Java with Joe to Trade Ideas - Share Information - Ask Questions - with No Agenda!

Join us Wednesday, December 6, 6 pm ET as we officially welcome Red White & Brew at 405 Reid Avenue, Suite B, Port St. Joe to the Gulf County business community.


We look forward to seeing you there!

2024 Christmas parade will be December 9th.


﻿The parade line-up will be on Monument from the Methodist Church to 16th Street.


The parade will go down Hwy 98 to Marina Drive and circle back through to the red light at 5th and 98. From there we will route the parade back to Monument and 9th Street to disperse.


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce supports the new parade route. Change is necessary for safety and security of all envolved. Get downtown early to get a premium viewing location!

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.



