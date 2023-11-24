The Port St. Joe Tigersharks football team will face top seeded Blountstown tonight in the Class 1R Region 2 finals.
When the two teams met during the regular season, Blountstown won 34 to 14.
But the Tigersharks have been playing some great football over the past few weeks, so it should be a fun game.
The game will be played in Blountstown.
Kickoff for tonight’s game will be at 7:30 – it will be carried live on Oyster Radio 106.5 FM.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
