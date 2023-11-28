Franklin County Commissioners will hold a public hearing next Tuesday to consider a move to strengthen Franklin county’s height restriction on buildings in the county.
Currently buildings in Franklin County cannot be taller than 47 feet which has helped protect the county from some of the massive condominiums that are seen in many other coastal areas.
There are a few exceptions to the rule, including cell towers, water towers and church steeples.
The County commission will now consider a rule change that will make amending the height restriction more difficult.
The proposal would change the existing rule so that it would require the approval of at least 4 of the 5 county commissioners before an exception to the height restriction would be allowed.
Currently it takes only 3 commissioners to approve a change.
A similar rule change has already been approved by the city of Apalachicola.
If you have an interest in the issue and would like to attend the public hearing, it will be held on Tuesday, December the 5th at 11AM during the regular Franklin County Commission meeting.
