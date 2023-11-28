The Franklin County Commission has accepted an Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier
this month, commission chairman Ricky Jones signed a letter to the Florida
Department of Law Enforcement approving the distribution of nearly 40 thousand to
the Sheriff’s Office.
The grant is named after officer Edward Byrne who was killed almost 20 years ago by a violent drug gang in New York City.
The JAG Program provides critical funding necessary to support programs ranging from indigent defense, to drug treatment and enforcement.
This money will be used to fund a portion of the salary and benefits for a drug investigations officer at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
