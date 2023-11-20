Franklin County unemployment rose very slightly between September and October.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.9 percent last month, up from 2.8 percent the month before.
145 people were out of work out of a workforce of 5040.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was just below the statewide unemployment average of 3 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in October, also down slightly from the month before.
153 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.9 percent in October.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.4 percent.
