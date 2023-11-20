St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Charles! I am a 4-year-old 60-pound walker hound. I am very active and love to run around and sniff, sniffing is my favorite! I am very food motivated which is great because I will still need some basic training. I am such a sweet boy and love giving hugs. I would not do well in a home with small children just because I don't know how big I am. I am good with most other dogs but I prefer females. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
