Franklin County will receive nearly 85 thousand dollars as part of an opioid settlement secured by the state attorney general office and now the county has to create a plan on how to spend the money.
The state of Florida reached opioid settlements with both Wal-Mart and Walgreens to resolve claims related to the distribution and dispensing of prescription opioid medications across the companies’ pharmacies in the state.
A group called the Northwest Florida Health Network will serve as the administrator of the funding between the state and Franklin County.
There are some ideas being discussed, including using the money for a screening device at the county jail that would detect people trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the jail.
Commissioners also mentioned using the money for drug treatment or for a drug awareness campaign to provide information to people who would like to get off illegal drugs.
County staff will work with sheriff’s officials on a plan that will have to be approved by the county commission.
