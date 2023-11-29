Keep Wakulla County Beautiful is looking for kayakers,
canoers, and divers to help with its upcoming River Cleanup.
The event will be held on Saturday, December 2nd from 9
a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wakulla River Upper Bridge off Shadeville Road.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the River Clean up should
register online at KWCB.org.
If you would like to volunteer, but do not own a kayak or canoe,
Keep Wakulla County Beautiful will arrange a complimentary canoe rental from
TNT Hide-A-Way for you to use.
If you have questions or would like more information, you can
email keepwakullabeautiful@gmail.com.
