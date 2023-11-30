FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory ﻿Job Announcement - Hiring - Program Coordinator

We're Hiring! The Partnership for the Resilience of Apalachicola Bay is a community-based advisory committee charged with implementing and evolving the Apalachicola Bay System Ecosystem-Based Adaptive Management and Restoration Plan. This plan provides recommendations to governmental agencies responsible for oyster restoration and adaptive management in Apalachicola Bay. The successful candidate will assist the committee in leading its meetings, interfacing with agency staff, and preparing reports for the NOAA NERRS Science Collaborative Program.
No comments:
Post a Comment