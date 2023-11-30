Thursday, November 30, 2023

Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly E-news

Legacy Brick Fundraiser


The link to the order form is below. 
Brick Order Form

Chamber and Member Events


Special Exhibits: Anniversary of Pearl Harbor and Christmas During WWII
11/28 - 11/30

Ribbon Cutting for Harvey-Lentz Realty Group
11/30 (TODAY)

River Clean Up
12/2

Christmas in Panacea
12/2

Ribbon Cutting for The Shack a Coffee Boutique
12/5

Ribbon Cutting for 30 Palms Event Venue
12/5

Ribbon Cutting for St. Marks Coastal Cove
12/07

Ribbon Cutting and Open House for Sweet Magnolia Inn
12/07

Rybak Realty's Adopt A Road Clean Up Day
12/9

Christmas Extravaganza 
12/16
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard



How to Embrace More Than Just Christmas in Your Business.
Member Newsletter Requests



Local Career and Training Opportunities.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 
*Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment