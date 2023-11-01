FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute October Research Updates

$1.2 Million Awarded for Conservation Science in Charlotte Harbor
We are happy to share that a new project led by FWRI scientists on our Fisheries Independent Monitoring (FIM) team has been awarded a $1.2 million-dollar grant from the NOAA RESTORE Science Program for conservation science in Charlotte Harbor! Charlotte Harbor is a large estuary that provides important nursery habitat to juvenile sportfish like snook and tarpon and helps support local recreational fishing, which provides over $400 million annually to the local economy. This essential habitat is currently vulnerable to urban development, and snook and tarpon have no explicit habitat protections. Using this funding, our staff, and partners (Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, Charlotte County, Florida Government, and Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership - CHNEP) will create decision-making tools that will help guide county planners and the state government in prioritizing areas for restoration and protection. The team will document the harbor’s juvenile sportfish habitat, monitor a restoration site, create a vulnerability index to prioritize habitats for management and conservation actions, and develop hydrologic models of a key drainage basin to address alternative conservation policies. Learn more here. Watch a video about FWRI research at Charlotte Harbor on our YouTube channel.
Sea Turtle Nesting Update
Most sea turtle nesting activity has finished for this year, but there were most likely a few more green turtle nests in October. We look forward to seeing what the final nest counts will be! Remember, nests will continue to hatch, and hatchlings will be heading to the water through October and into November, so be sure to avoid using lights on the beach and keep curtains and blinds closed at night. The preliminary statewide totals as of September 30th are: 133,941 loggerhead nests (previous annual record was 122,707 in 2016); 76,543 green turtle nests (previous annual record was 53,102 in 2017); 1,711 leatherback nests; and 10 confirmed kemp's ridleys nests. Learn how FWRI collects this data here. Please report sea turtles that are sick, injured, dead, entangled or are in danger to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline (888-404-3922).
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
