The Wrack Line: Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance November 2023.
Photo of American Oystercatchers: Pat and Doris Leary
Events:
November 2: Join the St. Lucie Audubon Society for a presentation of the "History of Water Management in South Florida" from 7-9 PM at the Oxbow Eco-Center presented by Kathy LaMartina of the South Florida Water Management District.
November 10-12: Florida Ornithological Society Fall Meeting
FSA News
Wintering Oystercatcher Survival Linked to High-Tide Roosts
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set out to determine the survival and site fidelity of wintering oystercatchers and to identify factors driving survival. The analysis used 12 years of banded bird resight data collected primarily by FSA partners Pat and Doris Leary along the Nature Coast each winter. The analysis included birds banded as chicks from breeding grounds in Florida and nine other Atlantic Coast states.
The researchers concluded that adult oystercatchers who visit the study area are very likely to return every winter, showing that Cedar Key is a critically important area for wintering oystercatchers. The annual survival estimates ranged from 0.86 to 0.96; these high estimates are similar to other American oystercatcher survival analyses. However, the researchers documented a 7.3% decline in survival from 2007 to 2018. They predicted that this decline was linked to the decrease in availability of high-tide roost locations in the area. Partners conducting resight surveys documented instances of disturbance that forced roosting birds to use suboptimal locations, but there was something else that warranted attention – the duration of extreme high-water events.
The researchers developed a strategy to evaluate the increasing risk of roost inundation during the maximum daily high tide. They looked at the number of hours during the 12-year study period when the maximum daily high tide was above a baseline normal maximum high tide level derived from a 30‐year dataset. They found an increasing trend in the number of hours that the maximum daily high tide was above normal. The year when maximum daily high tides became consistently higher than normal coincided with the beginning of a period of decline in oystercatcher survival. They concluded that birds were being forced to use suboptimal roost locations that presented more threats to survival.
The results of this study indicate that the adult oystercatchers that winter along the Nature Coast return every year. And while survival is high, the decline during the study period is an early warning of threats to this critically important wintering population. High-tide roost locations are vital for wintering oystercatcher survival, and the deleterious effects of inundation at these locations are compounded by human disturbance. Educating recreationists about the importance of not disturbing roosting birds, especially when they are at high-tide roost locations, will reduce the number of incidences of disturbance. Climate change, sea-level rise, and loss of oyster reefs are expected to continue to drive wintering oystercatcher habitat loss and high-tide roost availability, thus habitat creation and restoration are needed for this wintering population to continue to thrive. Scientists and land managers are working on ways to create and enhance habitats for wintering and breeding American oystercatchers in the Nature Coast and statewide.
The results of this research were recently published in the Journal of Wildlife Management. Florida Shorebird Alliance partners are continuing to resight banded wintering oystercatchers to contribute to the growing knowledge of movement, site fidelity, and survival. For more information, check out the following research articles or contact Shorebird@MyFWC.com.
Griffin, C. P., J. M. Brush, and A. C. Schwarzer. 2023. Decline in annual survival of American oystercatchers wintering in Florida linked to extreme high tides. Journal of Wildlife Management. https://doi.org/10.1002/jwmg.
Brush, J. M., A. C. Schwarzer, and P. C. Frederick. 2017. Importance and function of foraging and roost habitat for wintering American oystercatchers. Estuaries and Coasts 40:286–295. https://link.springer.com/
Photos by Pat and Doris Leary.
FSD Updates
Ebb Tidings
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a statewide network of local partnerships committed to advancing shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners collaborate to identify and address important needs regarding research, management, education, outreach, and public policy. The FSA accommodates a wide range of views on the best strategies to conserve shorebirds and seabirds. However, all partners share the same goal of establishing areas where seabird and shorebird populations are viable and managed in balance with human activities.
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
