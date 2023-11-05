Get ready for Farm City Week, a new Crop Transformation Center, and more UF/IFAS News

|
For the week beginning October 30, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | Farm City Week is the week preceding Thanksgiving, Nov. 15-22. UF/IFAS Extension, research and education centers, and research and demonstration sites statewide may be participating in or hosting events related to the work they do and connecting it to their local communities.
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS.
New center to explore speedy solutions to citrus greening, other crop diseases
The Crop Transformation Center, a $2 million initiative from UF President Ben Sasse, will prioritize finding citrus varieties that can tolerate or even resist citrus greening disease.
UF part of multi-institutional, $22M cereal crops project funded by USAID
Charlie Messina, UF/IFAS horticultural sciences professor — who is a leading expert in applying artificial intelligence to crop modeling and simulation techniques — will head the university's piece of the Kansas State-led project.
$2 million USAID award to strengthen One Health research in East Africa
The UF/IFAS Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Livestock Systems will lead the three-year project to enhance understanding of the burden of brucellosis and main modes of disease transmission.
STILL IN THE ALL HALLOWS' EVE SPIRIT | Some bonus recognition for this past week's holidays.
Día de los Muertos ofrenda created with UF/IFAS-grown flowers
Marigolds are used to create a carpet of petals from the ofrenda to bring the deceased back to the living world, but in nature they help control pests and other organisms that harm plants.
Related blog: Marigolds: Blooms of Cultural Significance from UF/IFAS Extension Putnam County's horticulture agent, Julio Perez.
Does ‘The Lady in Blue’ haunt this UF/IFAS building?
Built as a mule barn, converted into a print shop and then transformed into offices, this UF/IFAS building has seen ages of people come and go over its 100 years. But what if one of those people never really left?
Related video: The Lady in Blue tale from a longtime staffer.
NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
Colibríes y serpientes, parece el nombre de un libro pero no es
Son los dos temas en español que fueron publicados recientemente en AskIFAS, por el Department of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation (Departamento de Conservación de Vida Silvestre) de UF.
In English: "Hummingbirds of Florida" and "Dealing with snakes in Florida's residential areas—Identifying commonly encountered snakes."
NEWS FROM OTHER UF/IFAS DEPARTMENTS | Content created by our communications colleagues.
Visitation to NY’s Central Park plummets in early COVID days, UF economist finds
By examining cellphone tracking data from 2019-20, researchers were able to pinpoint the real-time impacts of COVID-19 on visitation to one of the nation's largest urban parks in one of the areas hit hardest by the pandemic.
Sizing up organic soil material: New study evaluates methods of laser diffraction
Researchers from the UF/IFAS department of soil, water, and ecosystem sciences collected 26 soil samples from sites at Lake Apopka and the Florida Everglades Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) Cell 3A North.
BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Our blogs share knowledge: Proper planting: Annuals and Perennials
Proper planting ensures a good start to a healthy landscape, advises a Polk County Master Gardener Volunteer. The guidelines offered apply to sandy, well-drained soils.
Video stories: UF Innovate highlights Yu Wang, flavor researcher
Proper planting ensures a good start to a healthy landscape, advises a Polk County Master Gardener Volunteer. The guidelines offered apply to sandy, well-drained soils. Contact >
Related article: Researchers find new sugar substitutes in citrus that could change food and beverage industry.
Visual learning: Benefits of Urban Agriculture infographic
The benefits are categorized: Social & cultural, health & wellbeing, environment, and economic & community development.
¡Nuevo! En español: Beneficios de la agricultura urbana infográfico.
