The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized by the NWF Health Network for its role in reducing the number of Baker Acts across the region by 15%.
In the wake of the 2018 Parkland shooting, Florida lawmakers passed a law to promote safety, prevent trauma, and intervene with youth and adults in crisis.
Specifically, Mobile Response Teams are required to be on-site within 60 minutes to connect those in crisis with alternatives to inpatient psychiatric treatment.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, under an agreement with NWF Health, agreed to be the bridge between persons in crisis and the Apalachee Center Mobile Response Team.
These teams provide emergency behavioral health assessments and begin immediate on-site treatment.
Since its inception more than 90% of the mobile responses were successful in avoiding the need for a “Baker Act”.
This would not be possible in rural counties like Franklin County without the aid of the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Smith said Deputies interact with Individuals with mental health emergencies on a daily basis, and the partnership with NWF Health is so important to bring services to these folks who may not otherwise be treated.
