Gulf and Franklin Counties now have an on-line community resource portal where you can find information on everything from mental health to housing.
The on-line portal is at gulffranklin.com.
The purpose of the Community Resource Guide is to help people and families find quick access to local and nearby services.
That includes access to medical care; affordable foods; mental health support; substance abuse treatment; help paying for a utility bill; and much more.
The resource guide is a project developed by the Gulf/Franklin Health Department in partnership with the Health Hub of Gulf & Franklin.
It’s easy to navigate, includes a search bar, AND is mobile-phone friendly!
Again, the on-line portal is at www.gulffranklin.com
