The 60th Florida Seafood Festival brought thousands of people to Apalachicola over the weekend to enjoy food, fun and music

And you couldn’t ask for better weather.

 

As always, the oyster eating and oyster shucking contests proved to be extremely popular.

 

The winner in the men’s oyster eating division was Richard Buckalew of Griffin, Georgia who ate 222 oysters in 15 minutes.

 

Robert Tucker of Crawfordville came in second in the men's division after eating 210 oysters and Charles Gunter of Crawfordville came in third after downing 156 oysters.

 

Winner in the women’s oyster eating contest was Wendy Allen of Carrabelle.

 

She ate 129 oysters in 15 minutes.

 

Second place in the women's division was Keira Gibson of Perry, Florida who ate 104 oysters and third place went to Denise Williams of Chipley who ate 72 oysters.

 

The Oyster Shucking contest was won Joshua Woodworth who works at Dat Cajun Place in Panama City.

 

He won an all-expense paid trip to the national oyster shucking competition in Maryland next year.

 

Joe Shearer from Shipwreck Raw Bar in St. Joe Beach came in second, and Robbie Young of Port St. Joe came in third.

 



