The 60th Florida Seafood Festival brought
thousands of people to Apalachicola over the weekend to enjoy food, fun and
music.
And you couldn’t ask for better weather.
As always, the oyster eating and oyster
shucking contests proved to be extremely popular.
The winner in the men’s oyster eating division
was Richard Buckalew of Griffin,
Georgia who ate 222 oysters in 15 minutes.
Robert Tucker of
Crawfordville came in second in the men's division after
eating 210 oysters and Charles
Gunter of Crawfordville came in third after downing 156 oysters.
Winner in the women’s oyster eating contest was
Wendy Allen of Carrabelle.
She ate 129 oysters in 15 minutes.
Second place in the women's division was Keira Gibson of Perry, Florida who ate 104
oysters and third place went to Denise Williams of Chipley who ate 72 oysters.
The Oyster Shucking contest was won Joshua Woodworth who works at Dat Cajun
Place in Panama City.
He won an all-expense paid trip to the national
oyster shucking competition in Maryland next year.
Joe Shearer from
Shipwreck Raw Bar in St. Joe Beach came in
second, and Robbie Young of Port
St. Joe came in third.
