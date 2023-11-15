Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
The White Marlin offers an extraordinary dining experience. The impeccable attention to detail has already earned The White Marlin a reputation as one of the most highly rated destination restaurants in the Panhandle of Florida. Their chefs select only the most pristine fish, beef, and oysters and have been recognized for their discerning – and delicious – standards, not to mention that the location has been known for its sunsets for more than two decades.
Situated overlooking the beautiful St. Joseph’s Bay, The White Marlin has extensive outdoor deck seating where you can enjoy their patio plates and frequent local live music, and thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the water from inside, the best seat in the house is any seat.
Whether you visit for the views or for the food, you are guaranteed to leave with your next reservation in mind!
The White Marlin
602 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL
(850) 308-0938
info@thewhitemarlin.net
https://thewhitemarlin.net
