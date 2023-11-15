Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The White Marlin offers an extraordinary dining experience. The impeccable attention to detail has already earned The White Marlin a reputation as one of the most highly rated destination restaurants in the Panhandle of Florida. Their chefs select only the most pristine fish, beef, and oysters and have been recognized for their discerning – and delicious – standards, not to mention that the location has been known for its sunsets for more than two decades.


Situated overlooking the beautiful St. Joseph’s Bay, The White Marlin has extensive outdoor deck seating where you can enjoy their patio plates and frequent local live music, and thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the water from inside, the best seat in the house is any seat.


Whether you visit for the views or for the food, you are guaranteed to leave with your next reservation in mind!


The White Marlin

602 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 308-0938

info@thewhitemarlin.net

https://thewhitemarlin.net﻿

Sign Dreamers provide gorgeous custom yard greetings and yard signs for any occasion or event.


It's easy to rent a yard sign with Sign Dreamers:


1 - PICK YOUR DATE

Fill out our simple booking request form with the details of your yard sign.


2 - RESERVE YOUR SIGN

Your local Sign Dreamer will contact you and set up your yard sign.


3 - CELEBRATE!


That was easy! Your local Sign Dreamer will take down the sign afterwards.


Sign Dreamers

https://signdreamers.com

Wendy Patrick Designs creates unique coastal interiors for custom second homes and luxury beach beach-front rental properties. Wendy is an experienced consultant on investment properties who can provide you with a custom look that also offers you the best R.O.I. From turn-key project management to design solutions, she turns your vacation vision into a reality.


She handles the details and deadlines in a no-stress manner that delivers your best look and makes it easy on you. Through a combination of in-person and virtual meetings, she’s on-site so you don’t have to be. Start relaxing- that’s why you invested in a coastal property in the first place.


Wendy Patrick Designs

www.wendypatrickdesigns.com

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


