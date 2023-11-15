Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Volunteer Spotlight

Volunteer Header

Summer-Fall 2023 · Newsletter Celebrating Volunteers

View this as a web page

Welcome to the Summer-Fall 2023 edition of the Volunteer Spotlight Newsletter. This newsletter celebrates the incredible efforts of our volunteers and their passion for conserving Florida's wildlife and environment. The hot and humid summer days did not deter our dedicated volunteers from committing time and energy to a variety of conservation projects.

In this edition, we highlight some of the accomplishments of our volunteers as well as provide resources to help you get involved or stay connected with our projects. While it is impossible to highlight all volunteer efforts in a single newsletter, it is important to recognize our volunteers' far-reaching impact, from habitat restoration to public outreach and everything in between.

We would like to thank all of our volunteers for your continued support, as well as the FWC staff that provide an avenue for volunteers to be involved! We hope you'll be inspired by the stories and updates within this newsletter reflecting our collaborative efforts this season. Enjoy!

-the FWC's Volunteer Program Team

Community Commitment

By Graysen Boehning

The local community has taken charge of conserving the Tarpon Cove islands in West Palm Beach. In September, Memorial Presbyterian Church and Providencia Church, two congregations located near the Lake Worth Lagoon, showed their dedication to this effort. It's inspiring to see residents come together to preserve the natural habitats in their own backyards.

Concerned about challenges facing the Lake Worth Lagoon, these churches partnered with the FWC and Palm Beach County. They hosted a talk on restoration efforts in the Lake Worth Lagoon then mobilized 15 volunteers to clean up debris and trash that washed ashore during bird nesting season. We could not do the work we do without volunteers, and when local communities feel empowered to restore the ecosystems in their own backyard, big change happens!

tarpon cove 1

Members of the West Palm Beach community were ready to head to the Tarpon Cove islands! Photo courtesy of Graysen Boehning, FWC.

tarpon cove 2

A volunteer and South Volunteer Program Biologist, Graysen Boehning, worked together to clear trash from the islands. Photo courtesy of Graysen Boehning, FWC.

Sonya Rood Volunteer of the Year

By Sharon Tatem

Congratulations to Julie Carta! The FWC honored Julie at the May 2023 Commission Meeting as the inaugural Sonya Rood Volunteer of the Year. This award acknowledges an exceptional volunteer who has made significant contributions to the FWC.

Julie dedicates her time to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute's Marine Mammal Pathobiology Laboratory in St. Petersburg. Laboratory staff play a key role within the institute's Marine Mammal Research and Rescue Program by providing scientific information regarding marine mammal disease, injury, and mortality so that timely actions may be taken. Julie's commitment to the core conservation missions of both the agency and the Marine Mammal Section is truly commendable.

Julie has become an integral part of the Marine Mammal Stranding Response Team, accumulating over 3,500 volunteer hours since 2018. She is a valued member of the FWC's volunteer family!

VTY

FWC volunteer Julie Carta (left) and FWC Commissioner Sonya Rood (right). Photo by FWC.

Marine Mammal Stranding Education

By Ana Nader

MM 1

Northeast Marine Mammal Field Laboratory volunteers Janice Price, Andrea Swinehart, Brett Rioux, Hayven Baker, and Shane Madden assisted FWC marine mammal staff at the Fourth Annual Talbot Tidewater Celebration on September 23rd. This celebration drew over 400 attendees! Photo by Ana Nader, FWC.

This event focused on inspiring kids to explore, enjoy, and learn about the outdoors and our beautiful local public lands! Throughout the day, FWC staff and volunteers conducted manatee and dolphin mock strandings and showed marine mammal biofacts to people of all ages. The goal of the Northeast Marine Mammal Field Laboratory stand at this event was to promote our 24-hour wildlife alert hotline:  888-404-FWCC (3922), and the importance of not intervening when you find a distressed, stranded, or entangled marine mammal, as well as always disposing of trash to prevent entanglements!

MM2

FWC volunteer Katrina Thompson assisted FWC biologist Ana Nader with measurement collection before a manatee release. Activities were conducted under USFWS permit #MA773494-11. Photo courtesy of Ana Nader, FWC.

Chinsegut Conservation Center Volunteer: On Target

By Hana Brinkley

Chinsegut 1

Photo by Hana Brinkley, FWC.

Mark Harrison is a relatively new FWC volunteer at the Chinsegut Conservation Center, but he is already a catalyst for change in the best possible ways. With a background in hunting and extensive archery experience, Mark has spearheaded new hunting skills and advanced archery classes, helping adults and children become better archers and some to develop the confidence to go on their first hunt. He has also helped Chinsegut staff become better teachers. We appreciate all that Mark does and hope to continue collaborating and developing more advanced archery and hunting related programming in the future.

Chinsegut 2

FWC volunteer Mark Harrison discussed shot placement for deer with a group of young hunters. Photo by Hana Brinkley, FWC.

Collaborative Volunteers

By Robin Simoneaux-Williamson

The East Central Florida Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area conducted a workday on the St. Johns River in May. Staff from the FWC’s Invasive Plant Management section, St. Johns River Water Management District, University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the City of Palm Bay, National Park Service, private citizens, and even staff from some of Invasive Plant Management’s contractors volunteered their day to remove 240 pounds of invasive water primrose "Ludwigia hexapetala" by hand. "Ludwigia hexapetala" is an aquatic invasive plant that can easily crowd out native vegetation by forming dense mats above and below the water surface. 

1

Photo by Mariah McInnis, FWC.

Suncoast Youth Conservation Center Summer Camp

By Julie Alberts

The Suncoast Youth Conservation Center is incredibly grateful for the help of FWC staff who contributed to the success of multiple weeks of summer camp this season. Not only was it extremely beneficial for the staff to have extra sets of hands for activities like archery, fishing, and kayaking, but the kids loved learning about marine science from different perspectives. This interdivisional employee program was a great way to connect with new colleagues and learn about the work the FWC is doing statewide, all while having fun at camp inspiring “the next generation that cares.” The following pictures show some highlights of staff engaging in various summer camp activities and lessons. 

Summercamp 1

FWC biologist Melissa Baxter taught the Aquatic Careers Camp students how to use a seine net to sample and document fish species in a nearby mudflat. Photo by Julie Alberts, FWC.

Summercamp 2

FWC biologist Carly Anello displayed her catch of the day while helping campers learn ethical angling skills in the camp's brackish water pond. Photo by Julie Alberts, FWC.

 

It's Not Summer Without Jay Watch

By Paul Jacobs 

Jay watch

A group of Jay Watch volunteers got an early start to beat the heat at the Greenway Triangle in Marion County.  Photo by Paul Jacobs, FWC.

From mid-June through mid-July, many FWC volunteers and staff participated in collaboration with Audubon Florida to conduct statewide Florida scrub-jay surveys. Completing surveys in scrub habitat in the middle of summer comes with it's challenges such as heat, biting insects, and unpredictable weather. However, a little heat isn't enough to keep some dedicated volunteers away from this very rewarding opportunity to help collect data on Florida's only endemic bird species. 

Regional Connection

Our Regional Volunteer Program Biologists are specialists who bring their biological and participatory science expertise to recruit, train and manage volunteers for habitat enhancement, conservation research and stewardship projects throughout Florida. The FWC offers a variety of volunteer and internship programs. Visit MyFWC.com or FWC Volunteers for more information about upcoming events and how to get involved. In addition, refer to the map below to locate your region and identify your volunteer program biologist.

-Graysen Boehning - South Volunteer Program Biologist Graysen.Boehning@MyFWC.com
561-882-5716

-Jennifer Callaghan - Southwest Volunteer Program Biologist Jennifer.Callaghan@MyFWC.com
863-648-3829

-Paul Jacobs - Northeast Volunteer Program Biologist Paul.Jacobs@MyFWC.com
352-620-7345

- Rhett Barker - Northwest Volunteer  Program Biologist Richard.Barker@MyFWC.com
850-767-3620

Regions

Regional coverage of the FWC's Volunteer Program Team.

Support

In addition to your generously donated time and talent, we welcome tax-deductible monetary contributions. Visit the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida to make a donation. Your support will help us expand volunteer opportunities as we work to foster a statewide network of conservation volunteers. Thank you for supporting Florida's fish and wildlife resources!



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment