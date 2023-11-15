The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Volunteer Spotlight

View this as a web page
Welcome to the Summer-Fall 2023 edition of the Volunteer Spotlight Newsletter. This newsletter celebrates the incredible efforts of our volunteers and their passion for conserving Florida's wildlife and environment. The hot and humid summer days did not deter our dedicated volunteers from committing time and energy to a variety of conservation projects.
In this edition, we highlight some of the accomplishments of our volunteers as well as provide resources to help you get involved or stay connected with our projects. While it is impossible to highlight all volunteer efforts in a single newsletter, it is important to recognize our volunteers' far-reaching impact, from habitat restoration to public outreach and everything in between.
We would like to thank all of our volunteers for your continued support, as well as the FWC staff that provide an avenue for volunteers to be involved! We hope you'll be inspired by the stories and updates within this newsletter reflecting our collaborative efforts this season. Enjoy!
-the FWC's Volunteer Program Team
Community Commitment
By Graysen Boehning
The local community has taken charge of conserving the Tarpon Cove islands in West Palm Beach. In September, Memorial Presbyterian Church and Providencia Church, two congregations located near the Lake Worth Lagoon, showed their dedication to this effort. It's inspiring to see residents come together to preserve the natural habitats in their own backyards.
Concerned about challenges facing the Lake Worth Lagoon, these churches partnered with the FWC and Palm Beach County. They hosted a talk on restoration efforts in the Lake Worth Lagoon then mobilized 15 volunteers to clean up debris and trash that washed ashore during bird nesting season. We could not do the work we do without volunteers, and when local communities feel empowered to restore the ecosystems in their own backyard, big change happens!
Members of the West Palm Beach community were ready to head to the Tarpon Cove islands! Photo courtesy of Graysen Boehning, FWC.
A volunteer and South Volunteer Program Biologist, Graysen Boehning, worked together to clear trash from the islands. Photo courtesy of Graysen Boehning, FWC.
Sonya Rood Volunteer of the Year
By Sharon Tatem
Congratulations to Julie Carta! The FWC honored Julie at the May 2023 Commission Meeting as the inaugural Sonya Rood Volunteer of the Year. This award acknowledges an exceptional volunteer who has made significant contributions to the FWC.
Julie dedicates her time to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute's Marine Mammal Pathobiology Laboratory in St. Petersburg. Laboratory staff play a key role within the institute's Marine Mammal Research and Rescue Program by providing scientific information regarding marine mammal disease, injury, and mortality so that timely actions may be taken. Julie's commitment to the core conservation missions of both the agency and the Marine Mammal Section is truly commendable.
Julie has become an integral part of the Marine Mammal Stranding Response Team, accumulating over 3,500 volunteer hours since 2018. She is a valued member of the FWC's volunteer family!
FWC volunteer Julie Carta (left) and FWC Commissioner Sonya Rood (right). Photo by FWC.
Marine Mammal Stranding Education
By Ana Nader
Northeast Marine Mammal Field Laboratory volunteers Janice Price, Andrea Swinehart, Brett Rioux, Hayven Baker, and Shane Madden assisted FWC marine mammal staff at the Fourth Annual Talbot Tidewater Celebration on September 23rd. This celebration drew over 400 attendees! Photo by Ana Nader, FWC.
This event focused on inspiring kids to explore, enjoy, and learn about the outdoors and our beautiful local public lands! Throughout the day, FWC staff and volunteers conducted manatee and dolphin mock strandings and showed marine mammal biofacts to people of all ages. The goal of the Northeast Marine Mammal Field Laboratory stand at this event was to promote our 24-hour wildlife alert hotline: 888-404-FWCC (3922), and the importance of not intervening when you find a distressed, stranded, or entangled marine mammal, as well as always disposing of trash to prevent entanglements!
FWC volunteer Katrina Thompson assisted FWC biologist Ana Nader with measurement collection before a manatee release. Activities were conducted under USFWS permit #MA773494-11. Photo courtesy of Ana Nader, FWC.
Chinsegut Conservation Center Volunteer: On Target
By Hana Brinkley
Photo by Hana Brinkley, FWC.
Mark Harrison is a relatively new FWC volunteer at the Chinsegut Conservation Center, but he is already a catalyst for change in the best possible ways. With a background in hunting and extensive archery experience, Mark has spearheaded new hunting skills and advanced archery classes, helping adults and children become better archers and some to develop the confidence to go on their first hunt. He has also helped Chinsegut staff become better teachers. We appreciate all that Mark does and hope to continue collaborating and developing more advanced archery and hunting related programming in the future.
FWC volunteer Mark Harrison discussed shot placement for deer with a group of young hunters. Photo by Hana Brinkley, FWC.
No comments:
Post a Comment