Thursday, November 30, 2023

Gulf Coast State College is hosting a Free Application Week next week for high school seniors planning to attend the college.

 

From December 4th through the 8th, students can meet with their Gulf Coast State College Navigator to submit their college application free of charge.

 

The Navigators work in Bay, Gulf and Franklin County public high schools to help prepare students for their college careers.

 

Students are encouraged to meet for one-on-one assistance with advising, federal student aid and scholarships.

 

They also work with students to explore career interests and offer advice to those planning to transfer from Gulf Coast to a four-year university.

 

Homeschooled students and students attending schools without a Navigator can submit their application free of charge by contacting Gulf Coast State College's Enrollment Center at enrollmentservices@gulfcoast.edu.

 

All Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County high school 2024 spring graduates are eligible to receive $700 per semester for tuition through the Gulf Coast Guarantee. 

 

This is an estimated 60% off the cost of full-time tuition at Gulf Coast.

 

 For more information, visit gulfcoast.edu/guarantee.




