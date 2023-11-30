Today is the last day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season and it was a busy one.
The Atlantic basin saw 20 named storms this year, which ranks fourth for the most-named storms in a year since 1950.
Seven of the storms were hurricanes and three became major hurricanes.
An average season has 14 named storms.
Hurricane Idalia was the only hurricane to make landfall in the US this year and it landed far too close to us.
Idalia made landfall on August 30th at Keaton Beach as a category 3 storm, and caused massive damage, mainly from storm surge of 7to 12 feet.
Much of that damage was to the east of Franklin County, though we were not unscathed.
A number of roads went underwater and there was some minor wind damage around the county – Wakulla County also saw some impacts from the storm.
The Atlantic basin saw 20 named storms this year, which ranks fourth for the most-named storms in a year since 1950.
Seven of the storms were hurricanes and three became major hurricanes.
An average season has 14 named storms.
Hurricane Idalia was the only hurricane to make landfall in the US this year and it landed far too close to us.
Idalia made landfall on August 30th at Keaton Beach as a category 3 storm, and caused massive damage, mainly from storm surge of 7to 12 feet.
Much of that damage was to the east of Franklin County, though we were not unscathed.
A number of roads went underwater and there was some minor wind damage around the county – Wakulla County also saw some impacts from the storm.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment