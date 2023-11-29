Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Gulf County Chamber - Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Make cabinets like new, at a fraction of the price with Alliance Cabinetry Services! Contact them today and choose your level of service:

Refresh Service


The Alliance Cabinetry Services’ team will come in and clean existing cabinetry, inspect, repair minor damage, and touch up the finish where needed. This is a cosmetic repair to the existing finish and not a complete refinishing process.

Full Repair/Refinishing Services


The comprehensive service where all doors and drawer fronts are removed and taken to their shop where they are inspected and repaired. Then all parts are sanded, primed, and sprayed with a lacquer finish. Then Alliance Cabinetry Services team will return to inspect, repair, and refinish the cabinetry onsite. All parts are reinstalled and adjusted to ensure proper operation and alignment.

﻿

Alliance Cabinetry Services

(804) 647-6572 or (850) 227-8228

skilgore@alliancecabinetryservices.com

www.alliancecabinetryservices.com

Happy Birthday to WindMark Beach - Bruno's Pizza ! Hope you can join in for the 2nd Year Anniversary Celebration at WindMark Beach Bruno's Pizza on Saturday, December 2nd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST! Enjoy $10 buffet, 40% off the entire menu, $5 draft beer, live music and more!


Activities include:

-Live Music

-Pizza Eating Contest

-Kids Arts & Crafts

-And more!

This event is FREE and open to the public. Let’s celebrate a great second year of business with all their amazing customers!


WindMark Beach - Bruno's Pizza

110 Good Morning St, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 899-9907

www.windmarkbeachbrunospizza.com﻿

Located in Gulf County, Florida, Novak Law Group, PLLC is a firm serving Port St. Joe and surrounding areas in the Florida Panhandle.


Attorney Jeremy T.M. Novak, a graduate of Rutgers School of Law-Camden, brings over 20 years of legal experience specializing in Government Law, Real Estate, Land Use, Land Development and Estate Planning Law.

 

Novak Law Group, PLLC

402 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL 32456

(850) 229-4700

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀


﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment